Lebanon says it will consider continuing Israeli presence as occupation

Lebanon will consider any remaining Israeli presence on its lands an occupation and has the right to use any means to ensure an Israeli withdrawal, a spokesperson for the Lebanese presidency said on Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the latest deadline for a withdrawal of Israeli troops under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that halted last year's war with Hezbollah.

Under the November truce, Israeli troops were granted 60 days to withdraw from southern Lebanon where they had waged a ground offensive against fighters from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah since early October.

That deadline was extended to February 18, but Israeli and Lebanese officials as well as foreign diplomats had anticipated that Israel would retain some troops on parts of the Lebanese side of the border.









