EU CHIEF URGES US TO RESPECT UKRAINES TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday met with the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, in Brussels to reiterate the European Union's support for Kiev.



Their meeting came as the top diplomats of the United States and Russia held talks in Riyadh on mending ties and ending the war in Ukraine - without representatives from Kiev or the EU present.



Von der Leyen "reiterated that any resolution must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, backed by strong security guarantees," a commission readout of the meeting said.



She also "expressed the EU's willingness to work alongside the US to end the bloodshed and help secure the just and lasting peace that Ukraine and its people rightfully deserve."



EU countries and Ukraine are alarmed by the prospect of the US and Russia seeking a peace settlement bilaterally.



In order to accelerate the negotiation process with Moscow, the Trump administration has outlined a plan that would exclude Ukraine from NATO, grant Russia territorial concessions, and close the door on US participation in future peacekeeping operations.



During the meeting with Kellogg, von der Leyen "emphasised the EU's critical role in ensuring Ukraine's financial stability and defence, with a total commitment of €135 billion (approximately $145 billion) — more than any other ally."



"This includes $52 billion in military assistance, matching US contributions."



The statement continued: "President von der Leyen stressed that the EU is carrying its full share of military assistance to Ukraine and stands ready to do even more."







