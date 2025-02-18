1st session of Russia-US talks concludes in Saudi Arabia

The first session of Russia-US talks in Riyadh has concluded, with delegations taking a short break before resuming discussions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"A brief pause has been announced in the Russian-American talks in Riyadh. After the discussions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the media," she stated at a press briefing in Moscow.

Talks between Russia and the United States aimed at mending relations, addressing the conflict in Ukraine, and preparing a meeting between the Russian and US presidents.

The discussions, held at Diriyah Palace and hosted by Saudi Arabia to support diplomatic dialogue, mark the first meeting between the Russian and US diplomats since the war began in February 2022.

The Russian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and includes presidential aides Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

On the US side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio heads the delegation, accompanied by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The talks started in the presence of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Saudi Arabia was chosen as the venue because it is acceptable to both sides, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that discussions on European participation in the Ukrainian settlement remain premature.