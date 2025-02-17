ZELENSKY SAYS EUROPES DEFENCE CAPABILITY IS WEAK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Europe's current military capabilities "weak" in an interview broadcast on Monday, after the continent's leaders held emergency talks in Paris on defence and Ukraine war.

While "readiness has increased" in recent years, "in terms of troop strength, the number of combat troops, the fleet, the air force, the drones... I honestly think that Europe is weak today", Zelensky said, according to a translation from the ARD broadcaster of an interview recorded on Saturday.







