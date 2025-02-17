UK PM warns of ‘generational challenge’ to national security ahead of Paris Ukraine talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday warned that the UK faces a "generational challenge" to national security as he prepares to meet European leaders in Paris for emergency talks on the war in Ukraine.

Speaking in Bristol ahead of the high-stakes meeting, Starmer emphasized the urgency of reinforcing Ukraine's position against Russia while also addressing broader security concerns for Europe and the UK.

"We're facing a generational challenge when it comes to national security," he said. "Obviously, the immediate question is the future of Ukraine, and we must continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position whatever happens next, and to make sure that if there is peace — and we all want peace — that it is lasting."

Starmer stressed that the security threat extends beyond Ukraine, describing it as the "front line of Europe and of the UK." He urged European powers to "step up" their defense capabilities and funding, reinforcing the need for long-term strategic planning.

There have been reports that Starmer hopes to act as a bridge between the Trump administration in the US and European allies. However, the prime minister downplayed any divisions between the UK and its partners.

"I think what the US wants to achieve is lasting peace in Ukraine that aligns precisely with what we want in the UK, what Ukraine wants, and what our European allies want," he said. "What we now need to do is to make sure that we work together on a plan that could get us to that point."

As he prepares for discussions in Paris, Starmer underscored the importance of ensuring any ceasefire or peace deal is both "just and enduring," warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin must not be given an opportunity to regroup and strike again.

"The last thing I want to see is a pause in the fighting that simply gives Putin the chance to come again," he cautioned.

While he acknowledged that the conflict "could end tomorrow if Russia, the aggressor, pulled back," he insisted on the need for "realistic and credible answers" to ensure that any peace agreement is sustainable.