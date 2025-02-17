Pope Francis spent third peaceful night in hospital, says ANSA

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to attend the unveil of a new electric popemobile, at the Vatican on December 4, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Pope Francis, who is being treated for a respiratory infection, had a peaceful night, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Monday, citing sources close to the hospital.

The pontiff, 88, has been suffering from bronchitis for more than a week and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday morning.

The Vatican said on Saturday that the Pope would remain in hospital for as long as his treatment required.

Francis is not expected to be discharged until the middle of the week, according to ANSA

The Pope was unable to deliver his regular prayer to pilgrims in St Peter's Square on Sunday, or to lead a special mass for artists to mark the Catholic Church's jubilee year.

He has also cancelled a visit to Rome's Cinecitta film studios, scheduled for Monday.

"Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you accompany me in these days," Pope Francis wrote on X on Sunday.

















