French President Macron discusses Middle East, Ukraine with Saudi crown prince

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focusing on regional and international issues, including the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

"Regarding the situation in Gaza, I commended Saudi Arabia's efforts alongside the Arab League - work that France will support and advocate at the European level," Macron said on X on Sunday.

The two leaders also covered Lebanon, where Macron urged for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

The French president stressed the importance of "a complete withdrawal of Israel" from Lebanese territory to ensure long-term peace.

They also reviewed last week's Paris Conference on Syria, an event both leaders viewed as a "moment of hope and commitment."

Macron reassured his country's dedication to supporting the transitional authorities in Syria and the Syrian people as they navigate a path toward stability.

"We reaffirmed our support and expectations for the transitional authorities and the Syrian people," he said.

Bashar-al Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the regime of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.

On the ongoing war in Ukraine, which will be three years old later this month, Macron said he also discussed the situation with Salman.

"I spoke with the Crown Prince about Russia's war in Ukraine and the role Saudi Arabia could play in fostering a solid and lasting peace, with Europeans at the center of the process," he said.