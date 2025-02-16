Shipment of 'heavy' US bombs arrives in Israel: defence ministry

Israel's defence ministry said Sunday that a shipment of "heavy" US-made bombs arrived overnight in Israel, as Marco Rubio began his first visit to the country as Washington's top diplomat.

"A shipment of heavy aerial bombs recently released by the US government was received and unloaded overnight in Israel," the ministry said in a statement, referring to MK-84 munitions recently authorised by President Donald Trump's administration.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz also thanked Trump for "his firm stance in support of Israel."

The truce halted Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023 and left the enclave in ruins.







