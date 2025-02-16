China urges NATO to pursue 'positive and responsible policy' towards Beijing

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged NATO to pursue a "positive and responsible policy" towards Beijing.

Wang made these remarks during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement released on Sunday.

The top Chinese diplomat said Beijing expects the military alliance to "develop an objective and accurate perception of China," ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in a post on X.

Wang described China as a "force for maintaining peace and stability," noting that the world's second-largest economy "has the best track record among major countries."

He added that China is the "largest contributor of peacekeeping personnel among the permanent members of the UN Security Council and the second-largest financial contributor to UN peacekeeping operations."

Wang also urged NATO to remain committed to its role as a regional defensive organization and to contribute positively to global and regional peace, according to the Global Times.

Recognizing China as a major country with significant achievements, Rutte said NATO, as a regional defensive organization, has no plans to expand into Asia.

He added that NATO is open to improving dialogue and communication with China in order to foster mutual understanding and trust.