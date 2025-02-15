Ukraine has low chance of survival without US backing: Zelensky

Ukraine has a low chance of surviving Russia's assault without U.S. support, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker" program.

"Probably it will be very, very, very difficult. And of course, in all the difficult situations, you have a chance. But we will have low chance -- low chance to survive without support of the United States," Zelensky said in the interview. An excerpt from the program was released on Friday and the full show will be broadcast on Sunday.

His comments come after phone calls held earlier in the week by U.S. President Donald Trump with Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.









