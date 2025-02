Russian court puts US citizen in custody suspected of drug smuggling

A Russian court ruled to place a U.S. citizen, suspected of drug smuggling, in custody for 30 days, Moscow courts press service said on Saturday.

The U.S. citizen, Kalob Wayne Byers, was detained by customs officers at Moscow's Vnukovo airport during a baggage check, the statement said.

Russia's Federal Customs Service confirmed on Friday that a 28-year-old U.S. citizen had been detained after customs officials found cannabis-laced marmalade in his luggage, the Interfax news agency reported.