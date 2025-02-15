MALAYSIA, EGYPT REJECT TRUMPS PLANS TO DISPLACE PALESTINIANS IN GAZA

Malaysian and Egyptian leaders on Friday rejected any plan to displace Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said late Friday that he spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and discussed the humanitarian situation and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

"President El-Sisi and I firmly reject any attempt to force Palestinians out from Gaza, as such actions would undermine the Palestinian cause and efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state," Anwar said on X.

He praised Egypt's continued support in facilitating humanitarian and medical aid to Palestinians suffering from Israel's genocidal war.

"We discussed Japan and Malaysia's joint efforts under the East Asia Cooperation for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD) initiative to rebuild Gaza, reaffirming that stronger international solidarity is crucial for more effective and meaningful assistance to Palestine," he added.

Egypt said this week that it is working on a "comprehensive vision" for the reconstruction of Gaza, destroyed by Israel's relentless bombardment for 15 months, without displacing Palestinians from the territory.

Jordan and Egypt are facing mounting US pressure to take in Palestinians after US President Donald Trump called for seizing control of Gaza and relocating Palestinians to countries in the region -- an idea vehemently rejected by Palestinians and Arab leaders.

Trump hosted Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House on Tuesday and renewed his demand that Gazans should be relocated, and the enclave be controlled by the US and redeveloped as a tourist attraction.









