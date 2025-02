China urges NATO to take 'rational, pragmatic' view of China

China urged NATO to adopt a "rational and pragmatic" attitude and establish an "objective and correct understanding" of China, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the comment to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the ministry said.

Wang said Beijing will continue to work with other parties to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the war in Ukraine.