Ukrainian President Zelenskyy discuss security, strategic cooperation with UK premier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, expressing gratitude for Britain's continued support and leadership in the face of ongoing security challenges.

"I thanked him for all the UK's support and emphasized that we deeply value Britain's leadership," Zelenskyy wrote on X after his phone call with Starmer.

He briefed Starmer on his recent discussions with US President Donald Trump and engagements with American officials, highlighting the importance of coordination between Ukrainian, American, European, and global partners to achieve concrete security outcomes.

"The security of each nation depends on strengthening our collective security," Zelenskyy said, stressing the need for weekly progress toward a "lasting and reliable peace."

The two leaders also discussed an action plan to develop a common strategy for security, economic cooperation, and political partnership in the near future.





