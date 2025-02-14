Ukraine reaffirms NATO aspirations in talks with alliance chief

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Friday reiterated Kyiv's commitment to joining NATO, emphasizing the country's role in Euro-Atlantic security during talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Ahead of a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, Umerov held discussions with Rutte, whom he described as a "great friend of Ukraine."

"Ukraine does not abandon its strategic course — we see our future in NATO," Umerov said. "This is our security priority, and our army is already an essential part of Euro-Atlantic security."

He briefed Rutte on the development of Ukraine's defense-industrial base and plans to enhance military capabilities, stressing that Ukraine strengthens its contribution each year in countering Russian aggression.

However, he noted that allied support remains "critically important."

The two officials also addressed the need to bolster NATO and European defense capabilities in response to growing security challenges. Umerov underscored the importance of a "united and proactive" approach.

Expressing appreciation for the "constructive and candid discussion," he reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to working closely with NATO allies.

Umerov's remarks come after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine.

Speaking Wednesday to European counterparts in Brussels, Hegseth also stated that any security guarantees offered to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement "must be backed by capable European and non-European troops."





