Rubio, Ukrainian foreign minister discuss ‘bold diplomacy’ to end war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Thursday, emphasizing the need for "bold diplomacy to end the war (with Russia) in a negotiated manner leading to a sustainable peace," according to a State Department readout.

Rubio also underscored Washington's commitment to Ukrainian independence and the stability of Ukraine and the region, said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce in a statement.

Rubio's call followed separate phone calls Wednesday between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump described his conversation with Putin as "lengthy and highly productive," saying both sides agreed to begin negotiations immediately.

Rubio, who recently traveled to Germany for the Munich Security Conference and the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, is set to co-lead a US delegation in talks on Ukraine alongside Vice President JD Vance, as announced by Trump.