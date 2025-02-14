CHINA WONT STOP BUYING RUSSIAN GAS: FM WANG YI

News World China won't stop buying Russian gas: FM Wang Yi

China won't stop buying Russian gas: FM Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that while Beijing supports efforts to end the war in Ukraine, it will not pressure Moscow by halting Russian gas purchases.

DPA WORLD Published February 14,2025 Subscribe

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that he welcomed efforts to end the war in Ukraine, but that Beijing was unwilling to put pressure on Moscow by stopping Russian gas purchases.



"If China does not buy gas from Russia, which country can meet the needs of the Chinese people with enough gas?" he asked at the Munich Security Conference. "We must be responsible to our people."



The foreign minister described relations with Russia as a "strategic partnership based on mutual trust."















