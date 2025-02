US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Thursday the United States and its allies "must make NATO great again" -- exhorting European countries to spend more on defence with a twist on Donald Trump's trademark slogan.

"To endure for the future, our partners must do far more for Europe's defence. We must make NATO great again," Hegseth told reporters after talks in Brussels, warning that "President Trump will not allow anyone to turn Uncle Sam into Uncle Sucker."