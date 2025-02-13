UKRAINE LOST TWO-THIRDS OF TERRITORY IN RUSSIAS KURSK REGION, KYIV SAYS

 Contact Us
Ukraine acknowledged that it now controls only 500 square kilometers in Russia's Kursk region, down from the 1,400 square kilometers it initially captured during last year’s surprise offensive.

Published February 13,2025
Ukraine conceded Thursday that it was holding barely a third of the territory in Russia's western Kursk region that it initially captured during a shock offensive last year -- land Kyiv hopes it can exchange with Russia.

"Today we have our own security zone on the territory of the Russian Federation, along the border of Ukraine, holding around 500 square kilometres (190 square miles)," Ukraine commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky wrote on social media -- down from previous claims that it controlled almost 1,400 square kilometres.