Ukraine, Europe, US must be 'fully united' in peace talks: Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday that Ukraine and its allies must be "fully united" in peace talks on the war-torn country's fate.

In a statement on X, Tusk said he had held phone calls with leaders including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that "Ukraine, Europe and the US must be fully united and engage in peace talks."