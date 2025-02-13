NATO chief says allies agreed to put Ukraine in 'best possible position' for future talks with Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday said the alliance's defense ministers have agreed to put Ukraine in the "best possible position" for any future peace negotiations with Russia.

Speaking after a NATO defense ministers' meeting, Rutte said there was "total agreement" among allies that Ukraine must be empowered in talks rather than being "forced into an agreement" that it does not accept.

"We all agree that we need to put Ukraine in the best possible position for negotiations, and we need a durable and lasting peace," he told reporters.

His comments came after US President Donald Trump said peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could start "immediately," a move that raised concerns among some European allies about potential concessions.

Rutte acknowledged that while talks may start soon, the outcome would not be decided overnight. He stressed the importance of ensuring any peace deal is "enduring" and prevents Putin from trying to "grab another square mile, kilometer" of Ukrainian territory in the future.

The NATO chief also used the press conference to highlight the alliance's efforts to boost defense spending and military capabilities across Europe.

He noted that in 2024, NATO allies in Europe and Canada invested $485 billion in defense—a 20% increase compared to 2023. Two-thirds of allies are now spending at least 2% of their GDP on defense, he said.

However, he warned that more needs to be done, calling on allies to ramp up defense production to meet the alliance's growing needs.

"We need significantly more defense spending," he said. "It is clear from our discussions today that allies recognize the need to invest much more. Several announced large increases in spending in today's meeting, and I expect many ministers to return home from today's meeting with an even greater sense of urgency."

Rutte said the alliance's goal is for defense spending to exceed 3% of GDP, well above the 2% target that has long been a source of tension between the US and its European partners.