Iran says 2 British nationals arrested for ‘security offenses’

Iran arrested two British nationals in the southeastern city of Kerman on security-related charges, state media said on Thursday.



The state news agency IRNA published a photo of a meeting between the two Britons and British Ambassador to Iran Hugo Shorter at the Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor's Office in the capital of Kerman Province.



It, however, did not provide any details about the security offenses the two British nationals are accused of.



There was no immediate comment from British authorities on the report.















