China lauds Trump-Putin phone call, reiterates peaceful end to Ukraine war

China on Thursday lauded a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, state media reported.

"Russia and the US are influential major powers, and we are happy to see Russia and the US strengthen communication and dialogue on a series of international issues," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

The statement from Beijing came after Trump on Wednesday said he had a "lengthy and highly productive" conversation with Putin, and that their delegations agreed to "start negotiations immediately" to end the nearly three-year Ukraine war.

He also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump later told reporters that he and Putin could soon meet in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine peace talks.

Guo, the spokesman, said China has "always believed that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the crisis and has insisted on promoting peace talks."

"China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the crisis," he added.

The phone calls came after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders-when Russia annexed Crimea - was unrealistic and that the US does not see NATO membership for Kyiv as part of a negotiated settlement to end the conflict.





