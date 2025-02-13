At least 5 dead, 7 injured in suspected Taiwan gas explosion

At least five people were killed and seven others injured in a suspected gas explosion in Taiwan on Thursday, the TVBS World Taiwan news channel reported.

The explosion occurred at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung region, central Taiwan during renovations on the 11th and 12th floors.

The fire department dispatched personnel to the scene, while police secured the area to ensure public safety.

The department store evacuated customers while authorities imposed traffic controls on nearby roads to facilitate rescue operations.



