At least 12 injured in grenade attack at bar in southeastern France

At least 12 people were injured Wednesday after a man threw a grenade into a bar in Grenoble, located in the southeastern Isere department of France, officials confirmed on X.

Six of the injured are in critical condition, authorities said.

Grenoble Mayor Eric Piolle condemned the attack in a statement on X, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

The suspect, who reportedly fled the scene without saying a word after throwing the grenade, remains at large.

An investigation has been launched by the Grenoble judicial court and assigned to the organized crime division.

Further details about the suspect's identity or possible motives have not yet been released.





