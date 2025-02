Zelenskiy says he hopes to reach minerals deal with US in Munich this week

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he hoped to reach a deal on critical minerals with the United States at the Munich Security Conference later this week after a top U.S. official presented him with a first draft agreement in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy told a joint news conference that he had a productive and constructive discussion with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He said they did not discuss natural resources in Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia.