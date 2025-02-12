UN chief strongly condemns death of World Food Program staff member detained in Yemen

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the death of a World Food Program (WFP) staff member detained by the Houthi group in Yemen.

"I extend my deepest condolences to his family and WFP colleagues and stand in solidarity with all detained colleagues and their families," said Guterres in a statement Tuesday regarding the staff member, who had been "arbitrarily detained by the Houthi de facto authorities since 23 January 2025."

He said the "circumstances surrounding this deplorable tragedy remain unclear" and urged the Houthis to provide an explanation.

"I call for an immediate, transparent and thorough investigation and for those responsible to be held accountable," he added.

He further expressed concern over the continued detention of humanitarian and diplomatic personnel in Yemen.

"Dozens of personnel from the United Nations, national and international NGOs, civil society organizations and diplomatic missions continue to be detained, some of whom for several years," he said.

Saying "their continued arbitrary detention is unacceptable," Guterres reiterated his "call for their immediate and unconditional release."

He also reaffirmed that the UN will "continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of our staff in their efforts to deliver for the people of Yemen."

Yemen remains mired in one of the world's worst humanitarian and economic crises, fueled by nearly a decade of war between government forces and the Houthis.





