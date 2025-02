Not aware of any preconditions for Trump, Putin visits, White House says

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that she was not aware of any preconditions for U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit each other's nations.

"Not that I'm aware of. That doesn't mean they don't exist," Leavitt said, when asked at a regular news briefing if there were conditions for Trump's and Putin's visits.

"I was just talking with the president and our national security team, I wasn't made aware of any conditions," she added.