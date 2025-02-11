TRUMPS SPECIAL ENVOY TO VISIT UKRAINE THIS WEEK

US President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will visit Ukraine soon.

"Yes," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked whether Kellogg is going to visit Ukraine this week.

"General Kellogg is an excellent guy," he added.

Trump also said he will "probably" talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week.

"He wants to make a deal…I think they both (Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin) want to make a deal. It's got to be done," he said.

Trump reiterated that the Russia-Ukraine war would have never started if he were president.

Asked whether he is trying to set up a meeting with Putin, he said: "Well, I can't tell you what I'm talking about, but we are talking as a group. Also, I think he'd like to make a deal, but it takes two to tango."

Trump was asked whether he could provide more clarity on whether he has spoken to Putin.

"I don't want to talk about it. No, I don't want to talk about (it). It's not going to help you to know, but we would like to get a deal done, if possible only because, in my case, (to) save lives," he said.





