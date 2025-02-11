Thailand to seek arrest warrants for officers of Myanmar border forces

Thailand Tuesday announced they would seek arrest warrants for three high-ranking officers of the Myanmar Border Guard Forces over human trafficking charges, according to a Thai media report.

The Department of Special Investigation has acquired adequate evidence to request the Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Col. Saw Chit Thu, Lt. Col. Mote Thone, and Maj. Tin Win, The National daily quoted Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong as saying.

The case reportedly dates back a few years when Thai nationals were detained in Myanmar.

Sodsong said that this case is not related to recent call center scam operations and the intelligence of this case was not provided by the Chinese assistant public security minister who visited Thailand recently.

Although not specified, the Thai defense minister said that several foreign nationals were also involved in the trafficking.

Thailand recently cut off electricity and fuel to several Myanmar border points to stop the scam centers in Myanmar that have gained international attention for human trafficking.

Thai police and military forces have been arresting a number of people on the border for trying to smuggle fuel to Myanmar since the power cut, according to the Thai Public Broadcasting Service.



