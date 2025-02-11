With his Gaza home destroyed in Israel's military offensive, Shaban Shaqaleh was intending to take his family on a break to Egypt once the Hamas-Israel ceasefire is firmly in place. He changed his mind after Donald Trump announced plans to resettle Gaza's Palestinian residents and redevelop the enclave - plans which the U.S. president said on Monday would not give them the right to return.

The Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood in Gaza City, where dozens of newly built multi-storey buildings once stood, is now largely deserted. There is no running water or electricity and, like most buildings there, Shaqaleh's home is in ruins.



"We are horrified by the destruction, the repeated displacement and the death, and I wanted to leave so I can secure a safe and better future for my children - until Trump said what he said," Shaqaleh, 47, told Reuters via a chat app.gbn.



"After Trump's remarks, (saying) he wanted to own Gaza and depopulate it, I cancelled the idea, I took it off my schedule and my planning. I fear leaving and never being able to come back. This is my homeland," Shaqaleh also said.



Under Trump's plan, Gaza's about 2.2 million Palestinians would be resettled and the United States would take control and ownership of the devastated coastal enclave, redeveloping it into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

"The idea of selling my home or the piece of land I own to foreign companies to leave the homeland and never come back is completely rejected. I am deeply rooted in the soil of my homeland and will always be," Shaqaleh said.

Shaqaleh is now searching for shelter in Gaza City.

"I had my first haircut outside my destroyed house this morning, Mr President," he said.

Any suggestion that Palestinians leave Gaza, which they want to be part of an independent state, has been anathema to the Palestinian leadership for generations and neighbouring Arab states have rejected it since the Gaza war began in 2023.

SATURDAY DEADLINE

Trump talked tough on Gaza on Monday after Hamas said it was suspending the release of Israeli hostages set out in the ceasefire deal that went into effect on January 19 because it said Israel had violated the terms. He said the Palestinian resistance group should release all the hostages it still holds by midday on Saturday or he would propose cancelling the ceasefire and "let hell break out."

"Hell worse than what we have already? Hell worse than killing? The destruction, all the practices and human crimes that have occurred in the Gaza Strip have not happened anywhere else in the world," said Jomaa Abu Kosh, a Palestinian from Rafah in southern Gaza, standing beside devastated homes.

A Gazan woman, Samira Al-Sabea, accused Israel of blocking aid deliveries, a charge denied by Israel, which began its military offensive in Gaza after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

"We are humiliated, street dogs are living a better life than us," she said. "And Trump wants to make Gaza hell? This will never happen."

Some Gazans said Palestinian leaders must find a solution to their problems.

"We don't want to leave our country but also need a solution. Our leaders - Hamas, the PA (Palestinian Authority) and other factions - must find a solution," said a 40-year-old carpenter who gave his name only as Jehad.

"How are they going to face Trump's plans, with statements?"







