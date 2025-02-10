Russia: Xi accepted invitation to attend ‘Victory Day’ events

Russia on Monday said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted the invitation to attend commemorations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to take part in the celebrations on May 9 in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War," Igor Morgulov, Russia's ambassador to China, told state TV channel Rossiya-24.

Nazi Germany's surrender during what Russians call the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45 is marked as "Victory Day" in Russia.

Morgulov said that Xi also invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend China's own Victory Day celebrations, which are held on Sept. 3.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry later told reporters in Moscow that mutual visits by the Russian and Chinese presidents in this regard are being prepared.

In December last year, Putin said that Russia will be glad to see all who wish to take part in the "Victory Day" celebrations, including participants from countries that fought against Nazi Germany during World War II, which many post-Soviet states call the Great Patriotic War.

As part of events surrounding the May 9 celebrations, an annual military parade is held at the Red Square located in Russia's capital Moscow, which has also been attended by foreign leaders.