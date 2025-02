Rescue efforts on to find 28 missing people after landslide in southwestern China

A search and rescue operation continued for the third day on Monday to find 28 missing people after a landslide in China's southwestern Sichuan province late last week.

The landslide, which buried 10 residential houses and a production building, left at least one person dead and another two injured, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The landslide occurred on Saturday in Jinping village, which is located in Junlian county in the city of Yibin.