'Much more' needs to be done for Indigenous welfare: Australian premier

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged on Monday that much more needs to be done for the welfare of the Indigenous people.

"When Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people advance, the entire nation moves forward ... but we are clear-eyed about the truth that there is so much more to do," Albanese said while presenting the "Closing the Gap" report before lawmakers, according to his office.

The descendants of Australia's original inhabitants comprise nearly 4% of around 27 million population.

"Our stories are intertwined," Albanese said, adding: "But as the Closing the Gap report routinely lays bare, there are still too many areas in which we are not together."

Of the 19 targets set by the National Agreement, he said the latest Productivity Commission report indicated "improvements" on 11, though "only five are on track to be met" on time.

Albanese said: "To Close the Gap would ultimately erase the gulf that lies between us and our true potential as a nation."

"It's about ensuring all Australians get the same chance in life," he added.





