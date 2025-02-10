Hundreds of Palestinians arrested by Israeli army in occupied West Bank in January

The Israeli army detained 580 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in January, prisoners' affairs groups said on Monday.

Most of the detainees were taken into custody in the northern city of Jenin and its refugee camp, where Israel has launched a deadly onslaught since Jan. 21, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

According to the rights groups, 17 women and 60 children were among the detainees in the occupied territory.

Hundreds of Palestinian residents were also interrogated by the Israeli forces in the field during military raids in the West Bank, the statement said.

The rights groups said that four Palestinian detainees died in Israeli detention in January.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 910 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.