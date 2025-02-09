Thousands of North Korean laborers sent to Russia in 2024: South Korea

North Korea sent thousands of laborers to work in Russia last year in apparent violation of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, South Korea's spy agency claimed Sunday.

Pyongyang is believed to have sent the laborers to various construction sites amid reported workforce shortages in Russia due to Moscow's war in Ukraine, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) claimed in a report, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

According to UNSC resolutions in response to North Korea's weapons tests, the country is banned from sending nationals to work overseas.

Moscow and Pyongyang are suspected of using student visas to dispatch North Korean workers, said the NIS.

The development comes amid North Korea's continued support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

According to South Korean officials, North Korea is believed to have dispatched 11,000 troops to Russia's western front-line region of Kursk to fight Ukrainian forces. 8 Feb 2025 Sun 23:18

Pyongyang has denied the "groundless" reports.









