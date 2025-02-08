Over 30 people missing after landslide in southwestern China

At least 10 houses were buried under a landslide while more than 30 people went missing in southwestern China on Saturday.

The landslide occurred in a village in Yibin city in the Sichuan province at 11.50 am local time (0350GMT), according to Xinhua News Agency.

The geological disaster emergency response was raised to the highest level in the afternoon.

Earlier, two people were rescued, while search and rescue efforts for the missing are underway.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had earlier ordered an all-out rescue.