Syrian leader al-Sharaa invited to visit Germany

Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been invited to visit Germany, his office said on Friday following a phone call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The invitation came two days after Sharaa's office announced he had been invited to visit France.

Scholz assured Sharaa of Germany's willingness to support Syria's reconstruction, a German government spokesperson said earlier on Friday.

In an hour-long phone call, Scholz congratulated the Syrian people on their success in ending the rule of former Baath regime leader Bashar al-Assad, who was toppled in December.

Scholz and Sharaa agreed on Syria's need for an inclusive political process that allows participation of all Syrians and provides rights and protection, the German spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Federal Chancellor underlined the ongoing importance of the fight against terrorism for security in Syria, the region and worldwide," the spokesperson added.











