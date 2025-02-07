Palestinian child killed in war remnant explosion in southern Gaza

A Palestinian child was killed on Friday in an explosion caused by remnants of Israeli army munitions in the southern Gaza Strip.

A medical source at the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis told Anadolu that Mohammad Al-Qadi, 10, was killed in the explosion in the Badr area in Rafah.

A security source said that based on preliminary investigations, the exploded object was one of the war remnants left by the Israeli army in the area.

On Jan. 29, Luke Irving, UN's mine action program chief in the occupied Palestinian territories, said the threat of explosive ordnance in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank affects the delivery of humanitarian aid and civilian safety.

"The threat of explosive ordinance in Gaza and the West Bank is present and impacting the lives of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid, including since the ceasefire began," Irving said.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza, explosive engineering teams of the Interior Ministry in Gaza have been clearing the explosive remnants of war left by the Israeli army across the enclave.

The truce took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed nearly 47,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.