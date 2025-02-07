NO SUBSTANTIVE PROPOSALS FROM US REGARDING UKRAINES PEACE SETTLEMENT: KREMLIN

The Kremlin has not received any substantive proposals from the US regarding a settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Peskov responded to remarks made by US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, at a news briefing in Moscow about a possible ceasefire ahead of peace talks, saying only a series of daily statements from Washington have been observed, many of which are later refuted.

"We have nothing to add on this topic yet. There are many statements and reports that are later denied, altered, or dismissed as misinformation. There is neither a need nor a desire to respond to every such claim. Until something substantive emerges, patience is required," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that a settlement must be the result of direct negotiations.

"Russia remains ready for talks. This position has been expressed repeatedly at various levels, primarily by the head of state. Our readiness remains unchanged — Russia is open to negotiations," he stressed.

When asked about any contacts between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said he would provide updates if any substantive information became available.

"I have nothing to add on this matter. As soon as there is concrete information, we will inform you," he said.

Commenting on US sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC), Peskov reaffirmed that Russia does not recognize the institution and is not a party to its statute, therefore dismissing the sanctions as irrelevant to Moscow.

"We are not signatories to the ICC statute, and we do not recognize its jurisdiction. This matter concerns the Americans, who have their own stance on the ICC — it is not our concern," he said.

Trump signed the sanctions document on Thursday, accusing the ICC of acting against the interests of the US and its allies, including Israel.

According to American media reports, the executive order allows for financial and visa restrictions to be imposed on ICC employees involved in investigations against US citizens or their allies, as well as their family members.

On Nov. 21, 2024, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. They are accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine, including the Gaza Strip, between Oct. 8, 2023, and May 20, 2024.

***- Closure of 'Russian House' in Azerbaijan

***Commenting on the termination of "Russian House" operations in Baku, the Kremlin spokesman described the situation as a "misunderstanding."

***"We regret this development. We believe it is a misunderstanding that will be resolved through bilateral contacts," he said.

***Azerbaijani media reported on Thursday that Baku authorities ordered the closure of the local branch of Rossotrudnichestvo, or "Russia House," a Russian state-funded cultural diplomacy agency.

***Peskov emphasized that Moscow would address the issue through dialogue, guided by its traditionally strong relations with Baku.

***The situation surrounding the Russian House in Baku may also be discussed at the presidential level when high-level contacts between the Russian and Azerbaijani leadership take place, he said.

***"We will raise this issue with our colleagues at various levels. If contacts at the highest level occur, we do not rule out that this matter may be discussed in talks between the two heads of state," he stated.

*** Evgeny Primakov, the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo, a supervising organization for the Russian House, confirmed the reception of the notification and explained that the Russian House must vacate its rented premises within a month and a half due to the landlord's decision to sell the property.

***So far, the Russian House has refrained from making any public comments on the situation, and the center continues to operate.

***Amid media reports suggesting that Russia-Azerbaijan relations began to deteriorate after an Azerbaijani flight crashed in Aktau, Peskov said President Putin does not plan to make any statement regarding the incident.

***An AZAL flight traveling from Baku to Grozny, Russia, crashed 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Aktau, on the Caspian Sea coast, on Dec. 25, 2024, killing 38 of the 67 passengers and crew members on board.

***The day after the incident, senior Azerbaijani officials confirmed reports to Anadolu suggesting the crash was caused by a Russian missile system. Putin had spoken on the phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, offering condolences and apologizing for the incident in Russian airspace.

***On a separate matter, Peskov condemned as "discrimination" France's refusal to issue visas to Russian journalists working in the country.

***"We can and must call it discrimination," he said.

***In a separate statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the French Embassy in Russia had twice refused to issue a visa to Russian journalists.

***Zakharova further emphasized that Moscow had officially informed the French side that it would be forced to take retaliatory measures if Paris did not reconsider its decision.