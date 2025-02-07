GERMANY’S FOREIGN MINISTER CRITICIZES TRUMPS SANCTIONS ON INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday criticized US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"The International Criminal Court is one of the greatest accomplishments of international criminal law, and it enjoys backing from more than 120 countries," she said in a statement.

"It is built on fundamental principles: The enforcement of international criminal law and the independence of international courts-principles that create security for all. That is why we support the ICC, and that is why the ICC needs our support."

She drew a direct connection between the ICC's effectiveness and global security, saying: "Jointly upholding the international legal order and international jurisdiction is not only our best life insurance policy, it also provides the groundwork for prosperity and peace."

Her remarks came a day after US President Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC, claiming the court was taking "illegitimate" and "baseless" actions against the US and its close ally Israel.

Baerbock challenged Trump's view by highlighting the ICC's work in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin "would be very much delighted" if the ICC were unable to continue its work.

"During the last three years, Putin has learned that his crimes against humanity, such as the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children, have real consequences," she said.

"For example, Putin was not able to attend the (August 2023) BRICS Summit in South Africa because, as a signatory of the Rome Statute, South Africa would have had to arrest him. No one is above international law," Baerbock said.

Germany is a party to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, and has provided strong political support to the court's mission and contributes significant annual funding to the court's budget.

Last November The Hague court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. Israel has killed more than 47,000 people in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 and rendered it all but uninhabitable.