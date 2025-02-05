Kremlin: Zelensky’s demand for nuclear weapons ‘bordering on madness’

The Kremlin on Wednesday described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's demand for nuclear weapons as "bordering on madness."

Speaking to journalists in the Russian capital Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the notion that Ukraine should be provided nuclear arms in sufficient quantity to deter Russia.

"Such statements and remarks, in general, border on madness. There is a non-proliferation regime for nuclear weapons, among other things," Peskov said.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan late Tuesday that Kyiv should be given nuclear weapons to ensure its security if Ukraine's NATO membership process takes too long.

He questioned what guarantees Ukraine would have if NATO accession remains uncertain, saying: "Will they give us nuclear weapons? Let them give us nuclear weapons."

"Will they give us enough missiles to stop Russia, which I doubt? But this (giving nuclear weapons) will help," he added.

Peskov further said that Ukraine's readiness for negotiations should be based on something concrete and not merely rhetoric.

"Readiness must be built on something; it cannot be based on a legislative ban on such negotiations ... So for now, this is nothing more than empty words," Peskov said.

He also expressed hope that European politicians would recognize the dangers of discussing such topics, despite what he described as a decline in political competence among the current generation of European leaders.

"One hopes that, despite the current generation of European politicians leaving much to be desired in terms of qualifications, some sober understanding of the absurdity and potential danger of discussing such a topic still exists in Europe," he said.

- Trump's plan to 'take over' Gaza

Peskov also commented on US President Donald Trump's plan to "take over" Gaza, saying that the Kremlin has taken note of his remarks.

"Yes, we have heard Mr. Trump's statements on this matter," Peskov said. "We have also seen and heard statements from Amman and Cairo rejecting this idea."

He reiterated Russia's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing that a resolution in the Middle East should be based on a two-state solution.

"Our position on Middle East settlement is well known. A resolution can only be achieved on the basis of a two-state solution. This is a principle enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolution," Peskov stressed.

He added that this approach is supported by "an overwhelming majority of countries involved in the issue" and that Russia remains committed to this framework.

During a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Tuesday, Trump said that the US "will take over" Gaza after relocating Palestinians elsewhere under a redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

On relations between Russia and the US, Peskov said: "There are contacts between individual agencies (of the two countries), and recently they have intensified, but I cannot provide further details."

Regarding Zelenskyy's legitimacy, Peskov said: "The analysis of our country, repeatedly voiced by President (Vladimir) Putin, indicates that Mr. Zelenskyy has significant de jure legitimacy issues. But despite this, the Russian side remains open to negotiations."



- KREMLIN ON AZERBAIJAN AIRLINES PLANE CRASH REPORT

Peskov also declined to comment on the preliminary report by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport regarding the investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane that crashed last December.

"This is a preliminary report. Of course, our relevant agencies will study it with due attention. From the Russian presidential administration, we do not consider it appropriate to comment on this topic," he concluded.

An AZAL flight traveling from Baku to Grozny, Russia, crashed 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Aktau, on the Caspian Sea coast, on Dec. 25, 2024, killing 38 of the 67 passengers and crew members on board.

Footage from the crash site showed large holes in the aircraft's tail section, fueling speculation about an attack.

The day after the incident, senior Azerbaijani officials confirmed reports to Anadolu suggesting the crash was caused by a Russian missile system.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later spoke on the phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, offering condolences and apologizing for the incident in Russian airspace.

The following day, Aliyev said the plane's tail was severely damaged by "weapons fire from the ground," calling on Moscow to accept responsibility, punish those responsible, and provide compensation.