Turkish President Erdoğan, Syrian interim President Sharaa begin talks in Ankara

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa began their meeting at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The closed-door talks started at 1400GMT.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan met with Sharaa's wife, Latife Al-Durubi.

Sharaa is also scheduled to attend a working dinner with delegations and participate in a joint press conference at the Presidential Complex as part of his Ankara visit on Erdoğan's invitation.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime groups to remove the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, was declared president for a transitional period last week.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

































