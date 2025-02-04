Turkish President Erdoğan, Syrian interim President Sharaa begin talks in Ankara

 Contact Us
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Syria's interim President, Ahmed Shaara, with an official ceremony in Ankara during his visit to Türkiye on Tuesday.

Published February 04,2025
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa began their meeting at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The closed-door talks started at 1400GMT.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan met with Sharaa's wife, Latife Al-Durubi.

Sharaa is also scheduled to attend a working dinner with delegations and participate in a joint press conference at the Presidential Complex as part of his Ankara visit on Erdoğan's invitation.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime groups to remove the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, was declared president for a transitional period last week.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.