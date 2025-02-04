Hamas delegation meets Russian official in Moscow to discuss Gaza cease-fire phase 2

A Hamas delegation, headed by Mousa Abu Marzouk, on Monday met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and preparations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

According to a statement from Hamas, the two sides also discussed the ongoing violations by Israeli forces, including delays in implementing the humanitarian protocol, the obstruction of supplies such as tents, prefabricated houses, fuel, and heavy equipment, as well as hindrances to rebuilding hospitals, water wells, and basic infrastructure.

Earlier on Monday, the Gaza government's media office said in a statement that Israel has been delaying the delivery of shelter and fuel supplies to Gaza.

During the meeting, Abu Marzouk emphasized the importance of Russia's role in supporting Palestinian rights and stressed the need to urgently provide all humanitarian aid to Gaza's residents, as well as Russia's role in facilitating this process, the source added.

For his part, Bogdanov, Putin's special envoy to the Middle East and Africa, reiterated Russia's steadfast position in supporting Palestinian rights and welcomed the ceasefire agreement, according to the Hamas statement.

He underscored the importance of delivering humanitarian aid without restrictions and rejected any attempts to impose coercive solutions on the Palestinians, it added.

A ceasefire agreement, which began on Jan. 19, includes a three-phase prisoner exchange process, with each phase lasting 42 days. The agreement, mediated by Qatar and Egypt and supported by the US, focuses on the release of Israeli civilians, soldiers, and remains.

The second phase will involve the release of Israeli soldiers, and the third phase will address the return of Israeli remains.

Israel's genocidal war has killed more than 47,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured over 111,600 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst-ever global humanitarian disasters.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.