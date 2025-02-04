AT LEAST FOUR KILLED IN RUSSIAN STRIKE ON UKRAINES IZYUM

 Contact Us
At least four killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Izyum

A Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum has killed at least four people and injured two dozen others, according to local authorities. The attack targeted the city center, hitting an administrative building and damaging a five-storey residential building.

Published February 04,2025
Izyum was occupied by Russian troops from April to early September 2022 and was badly affected by the fighting.

Ukraine has been fighting back against Russia's all-out invasion for almost three years.