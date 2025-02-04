AT LEAST FOUR KILLED IN RUSSIAN STRIKE ON UKRAINES IZYUM

At least four people have been killed in a Russian missile attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum, authorities said on Tuesday.



Two dozen people were injured in the strike on the city centre of Izyum, the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram.



A ballistic missile hit an administrative building and damage was also caused to a five-storey residential building, he said, adding that more victims are still believed to be under the rubble.



Izyum was occupied by Russian troops from April to early September 2022 and was badly affected by the fighting.



Ukraine has been fighting back against Russia's all-out invasion for almost three years.









