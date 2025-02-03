Pope says children dying under bombs is 'unacceptable'

Pope Francis on Monday condemned the deaths of children in bombings, emphasizing that nothing is more important than a child's life and that killing children means denying the future.

Speaking at the "Children's Rights Summit" held in Vatican City, the pontiff urged participants to find new ways to protect children whose rights are violated daily.

"What we have tragically seen almost every day in recent times, namely children dying beneath bombs, sacrificed to the idols of power, ideology, and nationalistic interests, is unacceptable," Pope Francis said, referencing global conflicts and bombings.

The Pope also highlighted the plight of migrant children, noting that many perish during journeys across seas and deserts or due to a lack of medical care and exploitation.

"How can a child's life end in such a way?" he asked.

He pointed out that more than 40 million children worldwide have been displaced due to conflicts, while around 100 million are homeless. Additionally, he criticized extreme individualism in developed countries and condemned abortion, stating that it destroys society's source of hope.

GAZA'S SUFFERING CHILDREN



Jordan's Queen Rania, speaking at the summit, referenced a study on children's psychological state in Gaza amid Israel's attacks from October 2023 to January 2025.

"Ninety-six percent of children believed their death was imminent. Nearly half said they wanted to die. Unlike other children, they do not dream of becoming astronauts or firefighters—they want to die," she said.

She emphasized that one in six children worldwide lives in conflict zones, with many being killed or maimed daily.

"Our nightmares have become their daily reality," Queen Rania added.

ITALY TO TREAT 30 PALESTINIAN CHILDREN WITH CANCER



Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced in the same event that Italy would soon bring about 30 Palestinian children with cancer for treatment.

Tajani also said he would travel to Ashdod Port with two aid ships under the UN-backed "Food for Gaza" campaign, launched last year.

Addressing Western Europe's demographic crisis, he noted that the Italian government has taken steps to support birth rates and assist mothers.