EU leaders convene in Brussels to discuss ways to enhance European defense

European leaders are gathering on Monday in Brussels for an informal retreat focused on strengthening European defense.

The meeting, chaired by European Council President Antonio Costa, will also be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other high-level officials, with discussions centering on Europe's security and strategic autonomy.

The retreat comes against the backdrop of heightened security threats, including Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, hybrid and cyber threats, and increasing instability in the Middle East.

With the principle that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own defense, leaders will explore ways to bolster EU defense capabilities, optimize financing, and enhance cooperation with strategic partners such as NATO and the UK.

Key discussion priorities include enhancing European defense capabilities by addressing existing gaps, and identifying investment priorities, financing European defense, and strengthening partnerships with NATO and non-EU European allies.

The EU Commission estimates that Europe's defense industry needs an additional €500 billion over the next decade to remain competitive and meet current demand. In 2024, the bloc's defense spending reached an estimated €326 billion ($333.4 billion).

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will join EU leaders for a working lunch to discuss deepening EU-NATO collaboration, particularly in the context of ongoing support for Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will participate in a working dinner, where leaders will discuss the future of EU-UK defense relations ahead of the anticipated EU-UK Summit later this year.





