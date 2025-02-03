1 killed, 4 injured in Moscow blast

One person was killed and four others were injured in an explosion at a residential complex in the Russian capital Moscow, state media reported on Monday.

The explosion occurred in the lobby of the Scarlet Sails residential complex in northwestern Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing a source in the country's emergency services.

"A blast occurred in the lobby of the first floor… The glazing and plasterboard ceiling were damaged. There was no fire," the source was quoted by the news agency as saying.

The blast killed one person and injured four others, the source said, adding that there is no risk of the building collapsing because its support structures were not damaged.

Following the explosion, the bomb disposal squad reached the building and began gathering evidence to determine the cause of the explosion, said the media outlet.

A statement released by the Moscow bureau of the Investigative Committee of Russia said a criminal investigation into the incident has been launched.

"Investigative actions and operational-search activities are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident."





