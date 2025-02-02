Zelensky says there have been over 1,400 Russian airstrikes this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal to the West, urgently requesting more support, after another week when more than 1,400 Russian airstrikes targeted his country.



"Every day, Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, missiles and aerial bombs," he said in statement shared on his Telegram channel on Sunday. Accompanying the statement was a video showing images of death and destruction in Ukrainian cities.



Russia attacked Ukraine with around 50 missiles, nearly 660 drones and more than 760 glide bombs in the past week, he said.



"Russia will not stop on its own. The world must force it to end this brutal and unprovoked aggression," said Zelensky.



"Strengthening our defence is absolutely necessary. We need better protection – air defence systems, long-range weapons and sanctions pressure," he said.



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's full-scale invasion for almost three years.









