Türkiye rejects Trump’s proposal to expel Palestinians from Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed strong opposition on Sunday to US President Donald Trump's proposal to expel Palestinians from Gaza and relocate them to other countries. Speaking at a joint news conference with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, Fidan described the plan as contrary to humanitarian law and called for widespread opposition to it.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published February 02,2025
Fidan is on a two-day visit to Qatar starting Sunday.