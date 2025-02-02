Türkiye rejects Trump’s proposal to expel Palestinians from Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday said Ankara is "completely opposed" to US President Donald Trump's proposal to expel Palestinians from Gaza and send them to other countries.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Doha, Fidan said the proposal goes against humanitarian law.

He stressed that everyone should stand against the plan, adding that Ankara supports the recent declaration made in Cairo regarding Palestinians in Gaza.

